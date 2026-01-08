Why SoFi Stock Soared 70% in 2025

Key Points

SoFi added record new additions in the third quarter.

It has a one-stop shop approach to financial management that it expects to lead to long-term growth.

Its lending segment is benefiting from lower interest rates.

Share of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock climbed 70% in 2025, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Growth has been accelerating, earnings are climbing, interest rates are coming down, and the company has been reporting blowout performance.

SoFi is gaining momentum

SoFi has made the leap from risky disruptor to fully profitable financial powerhouse. Although lending is still its main business, it now has a thriving ecosystem of financial products geared toward the students and young professionals that have always been its sweet spot. Its strategy is to hook them in while young and grow with them on their financial journeys. It targets users who are often starting their first jobs, and over time, it expects them to deepen engagement, signing up for more products and generating higher income.

To that end, it keeps rolling out new products. It obtained a bank charter when it acquired Golden Pacific Bancorp in 2022, and in addition to the bank accounts it now offers, it also provides credit cards, investing tools, and other financial management products.

It's also beginning to innovate with cryptocurrency and Blockchain. It brought back cryptocurrency trading to its app this year, which it had previously closed down as a regulatory step when it got the bank charter. It's also launching global remittances, a kind of international wire transfer, on a blockchain, and it recently rolled out a fully reserved stablecoin.

There's this vertical growth strategy, which is part of its one-stop shop approach to financial management. But it's also ganing new customers at a rapid pace. In fact, it continues to break its own record for new customers every quarter, with 905,000 in the third quarter, a 35% increase over last year.

Can it keep gaining in 2026?

Management has broad long-term ambitions. CEO Anthony Noto has said several times that his goal is for SoFi to become a top-10 financial institution, and at the rate it's growing, it seems like a real possibility.

For 2026, if interest rates keep coming down, SoFi should benefit in multiple ways. Acutely, the lending segment should keep growing at a healthy pace, and more broadly, cheaper money stimulates the economy and leads to greater financial activity. If the economy picks up, more jobs should be available, and more of SoFi's target users should have greater financial management needs.

There's no way to know what will happen this year, but if you're a long-term investor, SoFi could be an excellent addition to a growth-focused portfolio.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

