Why SoFi Stock Soared 13% in May

Key Points

SoFi continues to demonstrate high growth and increasing profits.

It's aiming to leverage the blockchain to offer more value to its users.

It recently launched its SoFiUSD stablecoin for use in its app.

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SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock rose 13% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial superstar announced the launch of SoFiUSD, a bank-issued U.S. dollar stablecoin, sending the sagging stock higher.

High growth, slow stock

SoFi has been demonstrating outstanding performance over the past few years, and it kept it up in the 2026 first quarter. Adjusted net revenue increased 41% year over year, and earnings per share rose from $0.06 to $0.12. It added a record 1.1 million new members for a total of 14.7 million, leaving open a long growth runway as it attracts new users.

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There were strong results across most of the business. The lending business, which is the company's core segment, has been gaining momentum despite stubbornly high interest rates. Revenue was up 55% year over year in the quarter, a comeback from low growth when interest rates started rising. All categories were strong, with a 137% increase in home loans.

Financial services revenue was up 41%, which was a bit of a slowdown from previous quarters. The third segment, tech platform, has been a bit of a drag. Although it has had some stronger quarters, it was down 27% from last year. Management has praised it as a financial infrastructure that allows it to roll out products quickly, but the market has been skeptical about its value. The current decline was due to a large client that left the platform.

High innovation finance

SoFi touts itself as the "one-stop shop" for financial needs and "a member-centric, everything app for digital financial services." It's constantly launching new products and services, and although many of them are traditional financial services that underpin a strong foundation, like bank accounts and loans, it distinguishes itself with innovative offerings. It recently brought back cryptocurrency trading to the platform, and it has pledged to add more blockchain services to lower costs and improve speed.

The latest release is the SoFiUSD stablecoin. Management says that it's the first-ever U.S. bank-issued stablecoin available for use directly on a banking app, and it's aiming to integrate more digital tools and assets within its platform, leveraging the blockchain to improve the user experience. Over the next few months, it plans to add more features to the product and offer a greater synthesis of its stablecoin with its standard financial offering.

SoFi stock has plunged this year despite its excellent performance, but it continues to impress the market with its disruptive financial platform, and investors might want to buy in on its way back up.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.