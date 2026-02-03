Why SoFi Stock Dropped 13% in January

Key Points

SoFi added a record number of new customers to its platform in the 2025 fourth quarter.

It's adding new blockchain-based services to its product line.

SoFi stock is expensive.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock fell 13% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There were a few moving pieces, including news about the Federal Reserve that affected financial stocks in general, and concerns leading up to the company's earnings report on Jan. 30 about whether or not it could sustain its high valuation. The stock fell after the report as well.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The bank of the future

SoFi is an all-digital bank that's on its way to becoming a top-10 U.S. financial institution, at least according to CEO Anthony Noto. It's capturing market share, including adding a record 1 million new accounts in the 2025 fourth quarter, and increasing revenue at a fast pace on its march toward the top.

There's an incredible opportunity across SoFi's business. Its lending segment, which is its core segment, is thriving as interest rates have gone down, and it sees many ways to boost this business. For example, it offers customers personal loans with low interest to pay back high-interest credit card balances at other banks.

The major innovation is in the financial services segment. SoFi has been launching all sorts of new products focused on blockchain, and it's planning many more. One upcoming service management mentioned on the fourth-quarterearnings callis global payments on the SoFi app, which will open up its business to international customers. International payments to certain countries are already live for current SoFi account holders.

SoFi's third segment is tech platform, a financial infrastructure business. Although it has delivered mediocre results for the company, management was full of praise for it on the fourth-quarterearnings call since it uses it to create its own financial infrastructure. Its new SoFi Smart Card was developed on the platform in just a few months, and it's fielding demand from many companies for the value and customization it offers.

A matching premium price

SoFi reported blowout earnings last week, with a 37% year-over-year increase in adjusted net revenue and a 160% increase in earnings per share. However, the stock fell after the report. The Federal Reserve paused rate cuts last week, which weighed on many financial stocks, and the market may have also been reacting to the appointment of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chairman.

Leading up to the report, the market may have been concerned about whether SoFi could sustain its high valuation. It's not cheap, trading at 58 times trailing 12-month earnings, but it trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.6, just above JPMorgan Chase's 2.4. Its strong performance and huge opportunities justify some premium, and over many years, the stock could be a multibagger.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.