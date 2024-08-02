Why Snap Stock Was Plunging Today

Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP), the parent of Snapchat, were tumbling after the social media company issued another disappointing earnings report. In particular, the company's guidance was weaker than expected, and it grew more slowly than its competitors.

Broader concerns about the economy after a weak unemployment report came out this morning also seemed to be weighing on the stock.

As of 11:13 a.m. ET on Friday, Snap shares were down 24.6%.

Snap's struggles continue

Snap has struggled to grow revenue and deliver profits since the end of the height of the pandemic, and that pattern continued last night.

The social media company reported revenue growth of 16% to $1.24 billion, but that was slower than its first-quarter growth and slightly below estimates at $1.25 billion.

Total daily active users rose 9% to 432 million, though growth in the core North American region was flat at 100 million.

It showed improvements on the bottom line with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $55 million, up from a loss of $38 million in the quarter a year ago. It also eked out an adjusted per-share profit of $0.02, matching estimates.

CEO Evan Speigel said, "We continued to scale our advertising platform with active advertisers more than doubling year over year."

What's next for Snap

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company forecast that revenue growth would slow again, climbing 12% to 16% to a range of $1.335 billion to $1.375 billion, compared to estimates at $1.6 billion.

It also forecast adjusted EBITDA of $70 million. While that guidance didn't indicate any immediate challenges, it did show that Snapchat is being outgrown by rivals like Meta Platforms, which just posted 22% revenue growth.

Under those circumstances, it seems reasonable to expect Snap to deliver faster growth. The stock is likely to struggle until it overcomes that hurdle.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Snap. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.