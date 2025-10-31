Why Smurfit Westrock Stock Was Sliding This Week

Key Points

It published its third-quarter figures, and possibly wishes it hadn't.

It whiffed by quite a margin on adjusted net income.

10 stocks we like better than Smurfit Westrock Plc ›

Smurfit Westrock's (NYSE: SW) equity looked like it was headed for a double-digit percentage plunge this week. The global packaging company released a set of quarterly earnings that wasn't greeted warmly by either investors or analysts. Mostly because of this, its share price was down by more than 16% week to date as of Friday before market open.

A significant bottom-line miss

Wednesday morning, Smurfit published its third-quarter numbers. These showed that the company's net sales were slightly over $8 billion for the frame, which was 4% higher year over year. They were also good enough to top the average analyst estimate of $7.89 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Smurfit's bottom line according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) flipped to a profit of $245 million from the year-ago loss of $150 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted), per-share basis, its net income rose to $0.58 from $0.53. Analysts, however, were collectively expecting a notably higher figure of $0.72 for that line item.

In its earnings release, CEO and company namesake Tony Smurfit said that so far, 2025 "has been characterized by a challenging demand backdrop." It is currently taking steps to rationalize its business.

Lowering the boom

One day after Smurfit's third quarter was made public, several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock. None of these cuts were drastic -- RBC Capital's Matthew McKellar, for example, only lowered his by $1 per share to $54 although he maintained his outperform (buy) recommendation. However, when taken together they likely exacerbated the negative sentiment hovering over Smurfit.

Should you invest $1,000 in Smurfit Westrock Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Smurfit Westrock Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Smurfit Westrock Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.