Why Small-Caps Boom in June & What the Fed Just Signaled

As predicted, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady at the 4.25% – 4.5% range last week. But the big news came late on Saturday, when the U.S. launched a surprise strike on three Iranian nuclear sites.

As I write this, the market is holding steady, but physical damage is still being assessed. Meanwhile, today Iran launched missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar, although reports indicate no damage was sustained.

Because of all this, all eyes are on oil prices. Because if they spike, it could push up inflation around the globe, thus making central banks decide not to cut interest rates. So, we’ll see what happens.

Now, for this week, we have a couple of crucial reports to watch for: The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator.

I’ll discuss what I expect from these reports in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz. I’ll also explain what the annual Russell Realignment is and why it lifts small-cap stocks every June.

