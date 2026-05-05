Why Slide Insurance's CRO sold when he did has nothing to do with the stock

Key Points

On April 29, 2026, Powell sold 18,723 shares at a weighted average price of $20.03 (with individual trades ranging from $20.00 to $20.05), for total proceeds of approximately $375,000. The sale was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan

The sale represented 90.0% of Powell's direct holdings, reducing his position from 20,803 to 2,080 shares.

All shares traded were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative transactions were involved in this disposition.

This sale leaves Powell with a minimal remaining direct stake, reflecting a sharp reduction in available capacity rather than a shift in cadence.

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Charles William Powell, Chief Revenue Officer of Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE), disclosed the sale of 18,723 shares of common stock for a total consideration of approximately $375,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 18,723 Transaction value ~$375,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,080 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$38,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($20.03); post-transaction value based on April 29, 2026 market close ($18.41).

Key questions

How does the volume of shares sold compare to Powell's total direct holdings?

The 18,723 shares sold accounted for 90.0% of Powell's directly held stake, marking a significant reduction in his ownership after the transaction.

The 18,723 shares sold accounted for 90.0% of Powell's directly held stake, marking a significant reduction in his ownership after the transaction. Was the entire transaction executed in the open market, and were any indirect or derivative holdings involved?

All shares disposed were held directly and sold at prices consistent with open-market transactions; there were no indirect entities or derivative securities implicated in this Form 4 filing.

All shares disposed were held directly and sold at prices consistent with open-market transactions; there were no indirect entities or derivative securities implicated in this Form 4 filing. What is Powell's remaining direct equity interest in Slide Insurance Holdings after the sale?

Following the transaction, Powell retained 2,080 shares directly, with a post-transaction market value of approximately ~$38,000 as of April 29, 2026.

Following the transaction, Powell retained 2,080 shares directly, with a post-transaction market value of approximately ~$38,000 as of April 29, 2026. Does this sale indicate a change in transaction cadence or reflect a drawdown in available shares?

The scale of the transaction reflects a sharp drawdown in available direct shares, with the remaining position now representing just 10% of Powell's pre-sale direct holdings; this is a capacity-driven outcome rather than a cadence shift.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.26 billion Net income (TTM) $490.98 million Dividend yield None Price change from IPO 8.41%

* Price change calculated from June 18, 2025 IPO price of $17.00 as of May 4, 2026.

Company snapshot

SLDE provides property and casualty insurance products, primarily underwriting single family and condominium policies.

The company generates revenue through insurance premium underwriting and risk management services via its subsidiaries.

It targets homeowners and condominium owners, focusing on residential property markets.

Slide Insurance Holdings is a Tampa-based insurance holding company specializing in property and casualty coverage for residential clients. The company leverages its underwriting expertise and risk analytics to serve the single-family and condominium insurance market.

What this transaction means for investors

Slide Insurance went public at $17 a share on June 18, 2025, which means the standard 180-day post-IPO lockup expired right around mid-December. Powell adopted his 10b5-1 trading plan on December 15, 2025 — essentially the first day he was permitted to schedule sales — and this April 29 transaction is the result. That timing matters. A first-window sale by a newly public-company executive isn't the same signal as a long-tenured insider unloading after years on the cap table; it's the first chance most post-IPO executives get to convert paper wealth into actual money. The 90% reduction in directly held shares looks dramatic in isolation, but direct holdings are typically a small slice of total executive equity at a recently public company — the bulk usually sits in unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) and options that don't appear on a Form 4. Powell sold at a weighted average of $20.03, above the $17 IPO price but a bit below where the stock had been trading earlier this spring. The more useful question for investors isn't this single filing — it's whether other Slide executives file similar 10b5-1 plans in the coming quarters. Clustered officer-level selling is worth tracking. One CRO cashing in on his first real liquidity window is not.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.