Why SLB (SLB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

SLB (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $52.54, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.83%.

Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company witnessed a gain of 7.7% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 4.48%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of SLB will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 24, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.6, indicating a 16.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.82 billion, reflecting a 3.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $37 billion, which would represent changes of -2.73% and +3.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.46% downward. Currently, SLB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, SLB is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.7.

We can additionally observe that SLB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SLB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.