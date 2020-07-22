Why Slack Technologies Stock Fell on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of channel-based messaging platform Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) fell sharply on Wednesday, declining more than 5% by the time the market closed. The stock's decline came as Slack filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in Europe.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Slack's competition complaint argues that Microsoft is participating in an illegal anticompetitive practice of "abusing its market dominance to extinguish competition in breach of European Union competition law," the company said in a statement about the complaint. "Microsoft has illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers."

Some investors may be worried that this signals slowing growth for Slack recently as Microsoft aggressively markets its own workplace chat app, Teams.

Now what

Teams doesn't seem to have slowed Slack's growth in recent quarters. In the company's first quarter of fiscal 2021, for instance, revenue surged 50% year over year, and the tech company added 12,000 new paying customers and more than 90,000 organizations when including its new customers who are on a free plan.

For its second quarter, Slack said it expected revenue between $206 million and $209 million, representing 42% to 44% year-over-year growth.

Find out why Slack Technologies is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Slack Technologies is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Sparks owns shares of Slack Technologies. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft and Slack Technologies and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.