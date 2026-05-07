Why SiTime Rallied Today

Key Points

SiTime delivered an earnings beat and guidance raise on its first quarter earnings release last night.

The company's precision timing oscillators are becoming more important as more GPUs need to be synched and data transfer speeds increase.

The stock looks expensive, but earnings growth should be huge off of a near-breakeven level.

10 stocks we like better than SiTime ›

Shares of precision timing and oscillator chip specialist SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) rallied on Thursday, up 25.6% as of 2:06 p.m. EDT.

SiTime reported earnings yesterday, handily beating analyst estimates with huge growth. Like many other chipmakers, the agentic AI revolution has led to a step-change in the demand for SiTimes' products, and the momentum doesn't appear to be slowing anytime soon.

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SiTime delivers 88% growth

In the first quarter, SiTime grew revenue 88.3% to $113.6 million, with adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS surging 443.8% to $1.44. Both figures blew past analyst expectations. Management also raised its full-year guidance to "at least" 80% growth. That fueled a big gain today, even after the stock had already surged 68.4% on the year. The stock is now up 123% in 2026.

SiTime makes oscillators, clock ICs, and resonators, with the majority of revenue coming from oscillators. These chips help synchronize GPUs and CPUs during data processing, a synchronization that is crucial to the efficiency of an AI data center. Oscillators also help synchronize data traffic to and from high-speed networks, which is crucial to preventing data-transfer errors. Finally, these chips also play a role in power transfer, which is important for controlling heat spikes.

While oscillators may seem like "ancillary" chip components compared with GPUs, CPUs, and memory, they are clearly important, which is why SiTime is seeing hypergrowth on par with other AI stocks. CEO Rajesh Vashist noted in the press release, "As AI infrastructure and high-performance systems grow, precision timing is becoming a system-level requirement. Here, our differentiated platforms are driving higher ASPs and margins, along with deeper customer engagement."

SiTime is the latest of the AI beneficiaries

Oscillators may not have been on many investors' radars amid the AI boom, but they are clearly taking off now. It appears that the agentic turn in AI computing has lifted semiconductor stocks across the entire sector, following the initial boom that was concentrated on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) training-oriented GPUs.

AI investors would therefore do well to hold a basket of chip stocks or maybe an ETF, while aggressive growth investors may wish to look at semiconductor stocks that haven't yet run as much, or still trade below all-time highs. The AI build-out will require a wide range of chip types.

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Billy Duberstein and/or hsi clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and SiTime. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.