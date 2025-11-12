Why Similarweb Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Similarweb posted its Q3 results yesterday and delivered mixed results.

The company maintained its full-year sales guidance and raised its adjusted operating profit forecast.

Investors appear to be worried about the company's pricing power.

10 stocks we like better than Similarweb ›

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) stock is heading lower in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was down 8.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET, and had been down as much as 16.9% earlier in the session.

Similarweb published its third-quarter results after yesterday's market close, reporting earnings that topped Wall Street's forecast but sales that came in short of expectations. The company also reiterated its full-year sales guidance and raised its non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted operating profit forecast, but that hasn't been enough to prevent sell-offs.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Similarweb stock slips on Q3 sales miss

For the third quarter, Similarweb posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 on sales of $71.79 million. For comparison, the average Wall Street analyst estimate had targeted adjusted per-share earnings of $0.02 on sales of $71.95 million. While the company's sales were up 11% year over year in the period, its customer base was actually up 15% compared to where it stood at the end of the prior-year period.

What's next for Similarweb?

For the full year, Similarweb reaffirmed that it anticipates sales to be between $285 million and $288 million. Meanwhile, the company raised its full-year adjusted operating income target range to between $8.5 million and $9.5 million -- up from its previous guidance for an operating profit between $5 million and $7 million.

With Similarweb's customer growth significantly outpacing its sales growth, some investors may be worried about pricing power. On the other hand, the company is still finding ways to increase operating margins -- and the passage of time may show that today's valuation pullback was an overreaction.

Should you invest $1,000 in Similarweb right now?

Before you buy stock in Similarweb, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Similarweb wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $612,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,184,044!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.