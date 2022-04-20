Markets
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Shot Higher Again Today

Eric Volkman
What happened

For the second day in a row, the stock of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) saw a pronounced lift. Shares of the next-generation bank with the tight focus on cryptocurrencies rose by over 3% on Wednesday, thanks to not one but two analyst price-target raises.

So what

This morning, Craig-Hallum prognosticator George Sutton added $10 to his level for Silvergate stock, placing its new target at $160 per share. In doing so, Sutton maintained his buy recommendation on the shares.

The analyst's move comes a day after Silvergate released its latest set of quarterly earnings. Tuesday morning, the company published its first-quarter results, in which it revealed that consolidated net income more than doubled on a year-over-year basis to nearly $25 million. At $0.79 per share, that far exceeded the average analyst estimate of $0.44 for the period.

Sutton was particularly wowed by the performance of SEN Leverage, Silvergate's credit-line product whose borrowings are collateralized by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

The analyst wrote: "The impressive incremental $500 [million] in SEN Leverage commitments this quarter should demonstrate to investors that SEN Leverage is a significant growth vehicle that is just beginning. We are most excited that SEN Leverage is finding use as a treasury management solution and not just by traders, which should resonate well with [Bitcoin] heavy companies (crypto miners in particular)."

Now what

Sutton's bullish take was bolstered by a heavier Silvergate price-target lift from a peer. Cannacord Genuity's Joseph Vafi also increased his on Wednesday morning, pegging the stock as being worth $200 per share, 22% higher than his previous $164 target.

Silvergate is an interesting sideways play on cryptocurrencies. As long as it keeps producing estimate-trouncing results and keeps growing its cryptocurrency-linked efforts, investors should continue to buy the stock.

Eric Volkman owns Bitcoin. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Silvergate Capital Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

