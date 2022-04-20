Why Silvergate Capital Stock Shot Higher Again Today

What happened

For the second day in a row, the stock of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) saw a pronounced lift. Shares of the next-generation bank with the tight focus on cryptocurrencies rose by over 3% on Wednesday, thanks to not one but two analyst price-target raises.

So what

This morning, Craig-Hallum prognosticator George Sutton added $10 to his level for Silvergate stock, placing its new target at $160 per share. In doing so, Sutton maintained his buy recommendation on the shares.

The analyst's move comes a day after Silvergate released its latest set of quarterly earnings. Tuesday morning, the company published its first-quarter results, in which it revealed that consolidated net income more than doubled on a year-over-year basis to nearly $25 million. At $0.79 per share, that far exceeded the average analyst estimate of $0.44 for the period.

Sutton was particularly wowed by the performance of SEN Leverage, Silvergate's credit-line product whose borrowings are collateralized by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

The analyst wrote: "The impressive incremental $500 [million] in SEN Leverage commitments this quarter should demonstrate to investors that SEN Leverage is a significant growth vehicle that is just beginning. We are most excited that SEN Leverage is finding use as a treasury management solution and not just by traders, which should resonate well with [Bitcoin] heavy companies (crypto miners in particular)."

Now what

Sutton's bullish take was bolstered by a heavier Silvergate price-target lift from a peer. Cannacord Genuity's Joseph Vafi also increased his on Wednesday morning, pegging the stock as being worth $200 per share, 22% higher than his previous $164 target.

Silvergate is an interesting sideways play on cryptocurrencies. As long as it keeps producing estimate-trouncing results and keeps growing its cryptocurrency-linked efforts, investors should continue to buy the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Silvergate Capital Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Silvergate Capital Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Eric Volkman owns Bitcoin. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Silvergate Capital Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.