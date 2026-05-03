Why Silicon Motion Technology Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Key Points

Silicon Motion served up Q1 results that beat Wall Street's expectations.

As impressive as the company's Q1 beats were, guidance for the current quarter was even stronger.

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Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) stock had a monster week on the market. The company's share price ended the period up 52.8% thanks to a blockbuster quarterly report.

Silicon Motion published its first-quarter results on April 29, kicking off a massive rally for the stock. The company's Q1 sales and earnings came in far better than anticipated, and its forward guidance suggests that the winning streak is poised to continue.

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Silicon Motion's Q1 results were a game changer

Silicon Motion notched non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $1.58 on sales of $342.1 million. For comparison, the average analyst estimate had called for the business to post a profit of $1.30 per share on sales of roughly $299.6 million. Sales for the quarter were up 23% on a sequential basis and 105% year over year. SSD controllers, eMMC+UFS controllers, and Ferri & Boot Drive solutions each saw strong annual revenue growth in the period, and the near-term performance outlook appears very promising.

What's next for Silicon Motion?

While Silicon Motion's Q1 results breezed past Wall Street's targets, its guidance for the current quarter actually looked even stronger. At the midpoint of its guidance range, the company is calling for revenue of roughly $402 million -- exceeding the previous average analyst estimate by $95 million.

The company's guidance for an adjusted gross margin between 48.5% and 49.5% modestly exceeded Wall Street's forecast, and its target for an adjusted operating margin between 21% and 22% came in far better than anticipated. Even better, management guided for sequential sales growth in each quarter this year -- suggesting that performance should be even stronger in the back half.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.