Why Sigma Lithium Stock Zoomed to 52-Week Highs Today

Key Points

Fears of a tighter lithium supply from China are driving up prices.

Sigma Lithium could greatly benefit as it adjusts sales volumes to capitalize on higher prices.

The lithium stock is up only about 20% in 2025 so far despite its recent rally.

10 stocks we like better than Sigma Lithium ›

Shared of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) rocketed 16.9% higher Monday morning, hitting 52-week highs of $14.25 per share. With today's gain, the lithium stock has now soared a jaw-dropping 200% in just six months.

What's unfolding in the global lithium markets right now represents a massive tailwind for Sigma Lithium, which is why investors are piling on to the stock that's still up only 20% in 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why is lithium booming?

Lithium prices are on fire, with prices of lithium carbonate futures hitting 18-month highs of $99,000 yuan, or roughly $14,060 per metric ton, on Dec. 22.

China holds the world's largest lithium reserves and is also the largest lithium-consuming nation in the world. It is also one of the leading lithium producers, so there's bound to be a stir when any development in the nation signals a potential supply squeeze. That's what's happening right now, what with Yichun, also known as the "Lithium Capital of Asia", announcing plans to cancel 27 mining permits in 2026.

To be sure, the licenses already expired between 2010 and 2024. The mines, however, were registered for materials such as ceramic clay and limestone although they extracted lithium historically. Following the recent reclassification of lithium as an independent mineral, the Chinese government is revoking these outdated permits, effectively blocking the mines from mining lithium again.

Battery giant, CATL, for instance, has failed to extend the expired permit for its Jianxiawo lithium mine. Production at the mine, which supplies an estimated 3% of global lithium, has remained suspended since August 2025.

Meanwhile, registrations of new energy vehicles (including battery electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell vehicles) jumped nearly 21% in November, supporting the demand for lithium-ion batteries.

So, how does all of this affect Sigma Lithium stock?

Every rise in lithium prices is a windfall for Sigma Lithium. While the company generates revenue from mining and selling lithium, it strategically manages sales volumes, holding back some of its sales during price dips and ramping up as prices recover.

Higher lithium prices should also boost Sigma Lithium's cash flows, enabling it to repay debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

It's a win-win for Sigma Lithium, and potentially will be for investors who own the stock.

Should you buy stock in Sigma Lithium right now?

Before you buy stock in Sigma Lithium, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sigma Lithium wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.