Why Sigma Lithium Stock Surged 26% This Week And Could Soar in 2026

Lithium prices touched 18-month highs this week.

A major Chinese lithium miner projects exponential growth in the demand and prices of lithium in 2026.

Sigma Lithium is rapidly expanding its capacity and cutting costs to boost sales and margins.

Shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) sizzled this week, surging 26.5% through the week as of 10 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The Brazilian-based lithium producer recently reported a 69% increase in revenue for its third quarter, despite a 15% decline in sales volumes. 61% higher average realized lithium prices were enough to pull the lithium miner's top line forward. If this week's events are anything to go by, Sigma Lithium could post even bigger numbers in the coming quarter, and that's why investors are loading up on the lithium stock.

Lithium prices surge

Sigma Lithium produces lithium for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and energy storage systems, producing roughly 270,000 tonnes of lithium oxide concentrate on an annualized basis. The company strategically trims down sales and builds inventory during periods of low or high volatility in lithium prices to preserve its pricing power. That allows the company to lock in bigger gains through higher average realized prices when lithium prices rise.

That's what Sigma Lithium did in the second quarter. It withheld some of its products from the market and then boosted its sales in Q3 as lithium prices began to rise, which is why its sales volumes rose 21% sequentially during the quarter.

This strategy particularly positions Sigma Lithium well to benefit from rising lithium prices. This week, lithium prices hit 18-month highs in anticipation of a recovery in global demand, driving Sigma Lithium higher. Last month, the chairman of major Chinese lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium Group projected that demand for lithium would surge by 30% to 40% in 2026, driving lithium carbonate prices to as high as $200,000 yuan. For perspective, lithium carbonate prices touched $94,500 yuan on Dec. 12.

Keep an eye on Sigma Lithium stock

Shares of Sigma Lithium have doubled in just one month. However, because the stock was under pressure for the better part of 2025 due to low lithium prices, it has only risen 6% so far this year, as of this writing.

That means there could be significant potential upside in the lithium stock if lithium prices continue to rise as anticipated. Importantly, Sigma Lithium is also aggressively cutting costs, including interest expenses, having slashed its short-term debt by 48% in 2025 through November. At the same time, it is also expanding its capacity significantly to 766,000 tonnes.

Given the anticipated recovery in demand and prices of lithium, Sigma Lithium stock could be a big winner in 2026 and beyond.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

