Why Si-Bone Stock Soared by Almost 20% on Tuesday

Key Points

It posted rather encouraging first-quarter results.

It also raised (albeit modestly) certain full-year guidance items.

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On Tuesday, Si-Bone (NASDAQ: SIBN) stock was a standout not only in its medical devices niche, but within the broader healthcare sector. That's because its shares experienced a bull stampede after investors were impressed by the company's first-quarter results, which were published after market close on Monday.

A good start to the financial year

Si-Bone booked revenue of $52.6 million during the period, a figure that was up by more than 11% year over year. That tally didn't quite meet the average analyst estimate, which anticipated a figure of just under $52.9 million.

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The story was different on the medical device maker's bottom line. It significantly narrowed its net loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to $4.3 million, or $0.10 per share, from the year-ago deficit of $6.5 million.

It was an eventful quarter for Si-Bone, as among other developments, it pushed into international markets with key products and received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its 3D-printed titanium implant system iFuse INTRA Ti.

With the strong momentum it's shown from both its recent developments and existing business, the company feels it's well primed for the future. It quoted CEO Laura Francis as saying, "we are well positioned to accelerate revenue growth through 2026 and into 2027."

Cautious increases

Not for the first time in recent quarters, Si-Bone raised its full-year guidance. It now believes it will take in $230 million to $233 million across 2026, up a shade from its previous forecast of $228.5 million to $232.5 million. Its gross profit margin should be around 79%, one percentage point higher than the preceding estimate of 78%.

Si-Bone is one of those medical device makers that has found a lucrative niche within the vast healthcare industry and has established significant expertise in it. I buy Francis' sunny projection of the future, and I'd be a buyer of its stock.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.