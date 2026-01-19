Why Should You Consider Adding BEEM Stock to Your Portfolio Now?

Beam Global BEEM is a provider of sustainable infrastructure solutions for transportation electrification, energy security and smart city applications. The company has been expanding its international presence and developing intellectual properties to support growth.



Let's see why you should consider including this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock in your portfolio.



The company recently announced that its preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 revenues increased more than 50% sequentially, marking the best quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2024. This was driven by new product introductions, expanded international operations and rising sales to commercial customers.



Due to the growing impact of Beam Global’s expanding global footprint, international markets contributed roughly half of the fourth-quarter revenues. Non-government commercial customers accounted for approximately 84% of revenues, which highlights continued diversification away from the company’s historically federal government-focused customer base. In addition, non-EV ARC products generated about 70% of quarterly revenues, which indicates that growth is broad-based across the company’s diversified portfolio rather than reliant on a single product line. At the same time, EV ARC sales increased in Europe and supported the company’s strategy to introduce its patented solutions into the world’s largest automotive markets.



Per Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, the company’s scope extends well beyond EV charging. The company develops energy security solutions, batteries for drones and robotics, power systems for AI-related devices, smart city infrastructure products and specialized solutions for defense applications. Beam Global is also actively developing new intellectual property while expanding into markets, such as Europe and the Middle East, where large-scale infrastructure investments are expected over the coming years.



In the third quarter of 2025, the company launched Beam Middle East, a 50-50 joint venture with the Platinum Group, a multibillion-dollar conglomerate with diversified interests across the Middle East and Africa. The joint venture is structured to reimburse Beam Global for all pre-profit costs from the initial profits before any profit sharing occurs, which is expected to minimize financial risk during the early stages. The partnership benefits from the Platinum Group’s deep regional expertise and high-level relationships and is expected to accelerate market access and growth opportunities.



In Europe, Beam Global’s recent acquisition significantly expanded its manufacturing capacity, providing approximately five times the factory space of its U.S. operations, along with several acres of owned land. The company owns these facilities outright, which eliminates lease expenses and gives it substantial capacity to support future growth and expansion.



The company continues to secure new patents that differentiate its batteries and other products from competitors. These patents are substantive and cover critical elements of its proprietary technology and are expected to deliver tangible, long-term value to customers.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors Company GM, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT and PHINIA Inc. PHIN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 EPS has improved 2 cents in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has improved 7 cents in the past seven days.



The consensus estimate for GT’s 2025 EPS has improved 19 cents in the past 90 days, while the same for 2026 has moved down 13 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.1% and 33.4%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 45 cents and 81 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

