Why Shopify Stock Skyrocketed Last Week

Key Points Shopify's second-quarter results beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets.

Artificial intelligence played a big part in improving sales momentum and margin performance in the quarter.

Shopify expects strong sales growth to continue in the current quarter.

Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) notched explosive gains over the past week of trading, thanks to a very strong quarterly report. The e-commerce specialist's share price surged 26.2% higher across the stretch. Over the same period, the S&P 500 rose 2.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.9%.

Shopify published its Q2 results before the market opened on Aug. 6, and the report arrived with a substantial sales beat that helped power big gains for the stock. The company's share price is now up roughly 41% year to date.

Shopify surges on strong Q2 results

In the second quarter, Shopify recorded net income of $906 million on sales of $2.68 billion. Revenue came in roughly $130 million ahead of the average Wall Street analyst estimate. Meanwhile, earnings per share of $0.35 beat the average analyst estimate by $0.06 per share, and the role that artificial intelligence (AI) played in powering sales and margin improvements also helped increase bullish sentiment surrounding the stock.

Shopify's revenue increased 30.7% year over over in the second quarter, with gross merchandise volume conducted through the company's platform rising 31% annually to hit $87.8 billion. Monthly recurring revenue rose roughly 9.5% year over year to reach $185 million, and the business posted free cash flow of $422 million, good for a margin of roughly 16%.

What's next for Shopify?

For the third quarter, Shopify is guiding for a mid- to high-percentage sales growth rate. Meanwhile, the business's gross profit is expected to increase a low-20s-percentage rate, and operating expenses are expected to rise to between 38% and 39% of revenue in light of increased marketing spending, employee compensation, and other factors. The company expects that its free-cash-flow margin for the period will come in at a mid- to high-teens percentage.

Shopify stock looks riskier now that recent gains have pushed its forward price-to-earnings ratio up to roughly 104, but the company has undoubtedly been serving up strong business results lately.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

