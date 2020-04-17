Why Shopify Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have popped today, up by 7% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, after Chief Technology Officer Jean-Michel Lemieux disclosed on social media that the e-commerce platform was seeing a massive surge in traffic. The COVID-19 pandemic is driving many consumers to place online orders due to ongoing containment efforts.

So what

Lemieux said that Shopify was seeing daily traffic levels comparable to Black Friday, the biggest shopping holiday of the year. The executive even suggested that there could be even more upside, while encouraging job seekers to apply for a position to help Shopify scale.

As we help thousands of businesses to move online, our platform is now handling Black Friday level traffic every day!



It won't be long before traffic has doubled or more.



Our merchants aren't stopping, neither are we. We need 🧠to scale our platform.https://t.co/e2JeyjcEeC pic.twitter.com/6lqSrNUCte — Jean-Michel Lemieux (@jmwind) April 16, 2020

Image source: Shopify.

When pressed, Lemieux declined to elaborate on how traffic levels may or may not correspond to gross merchandise volume (GMV). For reference, GMV had jumped 47% in the fourth quarter to $20.6 billion, bringing GMV for 2019 to $61 billion.

Now what

Larger e-commerce peer Amazon.com has similarly been seeing a surge in online orders as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The company is also hiring more workers in order to meet that demand.

In response to the crisis, Shopify has been trying to help its merchants by offering more free trials, making gift cards available to all merchants on all plans, and facilitating in-store/curbside pickup and delivery for certain merchants. Like many other companies, Shopify suspended its 2020 guidance due to the ongoing uncertainty. Shopify reports first-quarter results on May 6.

Find out why Shopify is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Shopify is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Shopify and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.