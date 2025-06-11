Why Shopify Stock Bounded Higher on Wednesday

Shares of Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) charged sharply higher on Wednesday, climbing as much as 6.4%. As of 1:59 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 5.7%.

While the broader market updraft likely helped fuel its ascent, the e-commerce platform provider announced it was adding a new tool to help merchants succeed.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Automated tax filing

Shopify announced a partnership with compliance specialist Sovos to launch Shopify Tax automated filing, a new tool that simplifies the preparation and submission of sales tax returns for Shopify users. This new feature is available immediately to eligible merchants in the U.S.

The Sales and Use Tax Filing solution is integrated deeply into Shopify's systems, helping create and submit sales tax returns. This significantly reduces the amount of time needed to manage sales tax compliance, while also helping to minimize the risk of an audit.

A one-stop SHOP

One of the biggest attractions for Shopify merchants is having all the tools they need to simplify running their business right at their fingertips. Shopify offers a wide range of these tools, helping entrepreneurs build websites, automate marketing, manage inventory, handle shipping and logistics, and accept and process payments.

There's a lot for investors to like as well. In the first quarter, revenue rose 27% year over year, while free cash flow jumped 56%. Excluding the changes in the value of its equity investments, Shopify's net income climbed 56%. Finally, the company's consistent performance has fueled stock price gains of 236% over the past three years.

Shopify currently sells for 94 times earnings and 16 times sales, but this fails to account for the company's consistent growth. Using the more appropriate price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio, which factors in that growth, results in a multiple of 0.04 -- when any number less than 1 is the standard for an undervalued stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,102!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $882,344!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 996% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Danny Vena has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.