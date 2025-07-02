Why Shell (SHEL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Shell (SHEL) ended the recent trading session at $72.28, demonstrating a +1.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.49, indicating a 24.37% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $74.34 billion, indicating a 0.95% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.32 per share and a revenue of $291.12 billion, indicating changes of -15.96% and +0.72%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.79% higher within the past month. At present, Shell boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Shell is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.62.

Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

