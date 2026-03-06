Why Shattuck Labs Stock Soared More Than 53% Higher This Week

Key Points

The biotech published its final earnings report and business covering 2025.

It posted a slightly narrower-than-expected net loss for the fourth quarter.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK) was an outlier in the healthcare sector this week, thanks mostly to a very well-received earnings report and business update. Over the five trading days, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's shares rose by a very robust 53%.

Good news from the lab

Shattuck, a clinical-stage biotech that concentrates on developing treatments for inflammatory and immune-mediated disorders, reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results on Thursday.

As a clinical-stage company, Shattuck didn't earn any revenue in the former period. It did, however, manage to trim expenses by cutting research and development spending. All told, its loss from operations declined to under $13.4 million from $19.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This filtered down into a $12.6 million ($0.12 per share) headline net loss, an improvement over the year-ago deficit of $18.7 million.

Not only was that bottom-line loss narrower, it edged past the average analyst estimate of $0.13 per share.

Shattuck also wrote that SL-325, its No. 1 developmental drug intended to treat a clutch of disorders such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, has completed enrollment in all six single-ascending dose cohorts. Full enrollment in the final, multiple-ascending dose trial should be finalized in the second quarter of this year. Management expects to divulge important data from this trial during the quarter.

In terms of its financial strength, the company wrote that the over $78 million in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments is sufficient to fund its operations into 2029.

Well-positioned for success

SL-325 is a versatile medication that could be a winner for several indications. It's little wonder that investors were cheered by the news that it's advancing nicely in its development. That $78 million-plus in Shattuck's coffers gives the company plenty of runway to properly develop the drug (and others). This is a biotech well worth watching, and certainly worth considering for a buy.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.