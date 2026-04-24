Why Shares of Tractor Supply Stock Slumped 17.9% This Week

Key Points

Tractor Supply reported earnings last week.

The company's traffic is weak right now.

Shares of the stock look cheaper than they have been in a long time.

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Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) have fallen by 17.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite a broad market rally, the retailer focused on rural lifestyle posted weak revenue and earnings, along with struggling traffic trends at its locations.

Here's why Tractor Supply stock slumped this week, and whether it belongs in your portfolio right now.

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Disappointing traffic trends

Tractor Supply reported its Q1 2026 earnings on April 21st. Revenue increased 3.6% in the period to $3.59 billion, which was below Wall Street estimates of $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.31, below expectations of $0.34.

More important to the business's long-term trajectory is the disappointing traffic performance in the quarter, as total transactions fell 1% year over year. Management still believes it is growing market share within the rural lifestyle category, but this has been a tough period for overall retail spending, which is why the stock is sinking.

Time to buy Tractor Supply?

After falling this week, Tractor Supply stock now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18, which is one of its lowest levels in years. The retailer has been a rock-solid operator for decades, building a favored brand among rural shoppers. Once broad economic headwinds ease, its revenue growth should accelerate, making the stock a solid buy right now for investors planning to hold for the long haul.

Should you buy stock in Tractor Supply right now?

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Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short April 2026 $55 calls on Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.