Why Shares of Super Micro Computer Stock Collapsed This Week

Key Points

Super Micro Computer's co-founder was indicted by the United States.

The case alleges that the co-founder took Super Micro Computer equipment and illegally sold it to China.

Shares of the stock look cheap right now, but more pain may be ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer ›

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) collapsed 28.1% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data center component assembler is caught in the middle of an illegal scheme to export computer chips to China, with its co-founder at the center of the story.

As of 12:50 PM EST on Friday, March 20th, Super Micro Computer stock is down 28.1% in the last week and 81.5% from all-time highs. Here's why it was falling, and whether now is the time to buy the dip for your portfolio.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Billion-dollar export scheme for AI chips

Super Micro Computer takes advanced computer chips for artificial intelligence (AI) and assembles them into supercomputers to sell to AI data centers. One of its largest customers is Nvidia, whose advanced computer chips are restricted from being sold to China.

It turns out that one of Super Micro Computer's co-founders and a current board member, Wally Liaw, was involved in a scheme to secretly sell $2.5 billion worth of computer chips to China. These are allegations made by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), claiming that Liaw worked to deliberately bypass sanctions imposed for national security reasons.

While Super Micro Computer is not mentioned in the indictment, investors are clearly fearful that the company allowed this to happen, either purposefully or negligently, on its watch. What's more, this raises questions about the sustainability of Super Micro Computer's $28 billion in annual revenue. These allegations were also made by short seller Hindenburg Research almost two years ago, adding even more fuel to the bearish sentiment around the stock.

Should you buy the dip on Super Micro Computer?

Right now, Super Micro Computer stock looks cheap, with a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of just 16. This would be a misleading way to look at the business, though. Super Micro Computer is likely to face significant fines and potential criminal probes into other parts of its management team, along with revenue losses stemming from illegal sales funneled to China.

While it is unclear exactly what Super Micro Computer did or did not do, the company's reputation is now ruined, with more pain ahead for anyone who still owns the stock.

Should you buy stock in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $494,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,094,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 20, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.