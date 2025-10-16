Why Shares of Rigetti Computing Are Surging This Week

Key Points

JPMorgan Chase announced plans to invest $10 billion into companies it believes are imperative to U.S. national economic security.

One sector mentioned for potential investment was quantum.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

Since the close of trading last week, shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) had risen nearly 10%, as of 11:49 a.m. ET Thursday. The move is being driven by an announcement from JPMorgan Chase earlier in the week.

More investment into quantum

Quantum computing stocks like Rigetti ripped higher earlier this week after JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank by assets in the U.S., announced that it would make $10 billion investment in direct equity and venture capital investments to companies that are part of sectors that enhance national economic security in the U.S. Within its announcement, JPMorgan also cited 27 subareas it would target for investment, and one of them was quantum computing.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

"It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products, and manufacturing -- all of which are essential for our national security," JPMorgan Chase's chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

The announcement that one of, if not the strongest banks in the country is planning to potentially invest in quantum is a testament to the industry making progress.

Rigetti has been a monster investment

Investors who managed to purchase shares of Rigetti one year ago are now up over 5,100%, as investors bet big that quantum computing can potentially change society as we know it. Rigetti now has a $16.85 billion market cap and still generates very little revenue.

Obviously, the bet is on the tech working and being able to commercialize it, but this still makes Rigetti quite risky if the tech were to not be as strong as expected, or if barriers to commercialization emerge. For this reason, I would only take a very small, speculative position in the stock at most.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.