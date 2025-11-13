Why Shares of Rigetti Computing Are Sinking Lower This Week

Key Points

Rigetti Computing reported disappointing third-quarter 2025 financial results on Monday.

Two analysts downwardly revised their price targets during the week.

Rigetti stock is a potential buy for investors with multiyear investing horizons.

It's not only the foliage that has been steadily falling these past few days. After dropping almost 24% last week, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) has extended its slide and tumbled lower this week. With the company reporting a disappointing third-quarter 2025 performance and analysts espousing more bearish views on the quantum computing stock, investors have found sufficient reason to click the sell button.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Rigetti Computing stock is down 25.4% from the end of last Friday's market session through the close on Thursday.

An earnings miss was a bad way to start the week

Reporting Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, Rigetti failed to meet expectations at the top of the income statement. Whereas analysts estimated the company would report revenue of $2.2 million, Rigetti reported sales of $1.7 million. The company, however, exceeded expectations on the bottom line, where it reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.03 -- a penny better than the $0.04 that analysts had anticipated.

Unimpressed with the company's Q3 2025 results, two analysts downwardly revised their price targets during the week. Benchmark analyst David Williams lowered his price target to $40 from $50, though he kept a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley took a more bearish stance, slashing its price target to $35 from $42, maintaining a neutral rating.

Should investors follow suit and take a quantum leap away from Rigetti stock?

With Rigetti stock climbing more than 347% since the start of the year, it's unsurprising that the company's failure to beat analysts' revenue estimates contributed to a sell-off this week, as there were plenty of high expectations baked into the stock price before the company reported earnings.

Despite the disappointment on Monday, Rigetti remains one of the leaders in the quantum computing industry, and nothing much has changed about that today. Those with multiyear investing horizons would be wise to recognize the current pullback as a potential buying opportunity.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

