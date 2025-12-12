Why Shares of Remitly Global Stock Shot Up This Week

Key Points

Remitly Global is guiding for strong revenue growth through 2028.

The company is expanding into new products, new geographies, and new demographies for its international money transfer products.

The stock is trading cheaply vs. its 2028 earnings guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Remitly Global ›

Shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) shot up over 10% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The remittance provider hosted an Investor Day that covered its long-term goals and financial guidance, impressing Wall Street. Management is calling for strong revenue growth and margin expansion through 2028.

As of this writing at 12:46 PM EST on Friday, December 12, Remitly Global stock is up 10.4% this week. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Expanding product opportunity

Beginning over a decade ago, Remitly built itself up as a remittance provider for individuals looking to send money from the United States to India, Mexico, and the Philippines. From there, it steadily expanded to more and more country corridors for international money transfer services, while simultaneously lowering its costs, speeding up transfer times, and improving product functionality.

This has brought Remitly to the approximately $1.5 billion in revenue it generates today. Through 2028, it believes it can reach upwards of $3 billion in annual revenue through more geographical expansion, selling upmarket to wealthier individuals and small businesses, and pushing new products such as spending and storing money like a bank at Remitly. These are the initiatives management outlined at the 2025 Investor Day earlier this week.

Is Remitly Global stock a buy?

Financially, Remitly believes that by 2028, it will be generating upwards of $600 million in adjusted earnings. Even if it uses a lot of stock-based compensation that is excluded from this adjusted earnings metric (but should still be counted as an expense), the company will likely generate well into the hundreds of millions in earnings annually within a few years' time.

Compared to a market cap of $3.1 billion, that looks mighty cheap. Revenue is also expected to double from now until 2028, with plenty of room to keep growing thereafter. If you think Remitly's long-term guidance is reasonable, the stock is a buy even after this week's bump.

Should you invest $1,000 in Remitly Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Remitly Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Remitly Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,421!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,138!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Brett Schafer has positions in Remitly Global. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.