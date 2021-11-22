Why Shares of WeWork Are Up Today

What happened

Shares of WeWork (NYSE: WE) had gained 11.5% as of 11:15 a.m. ET for no obvious reason, although there appear to be several reasons driving the move.

So what

This morning, WeWork disclosed in a regulatory filing that CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 29,600 shares of the company on Friday at a price of $8.45 per share. Insider buying, particularly from the CEO, tells the market that management is bullish on the company and thinks shares are undervalued.

Additionally, on Friday, the market-research company Hedgeye added WeWork as a new best long-buying opportunity. Hedgeye analyst Rob Simone said that WeWork's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring (EBITDAR) could more than double on a year-over-year basis in 2022, which would also likely result in a doubling of the stock price.

Now what

It's not exactly easy to get behind a company like WeWork with such a troubled past. But sometimes, turnaround stories can result in the best investment ideas. The valuation of WeWork is now much more reasonable. The company's stock is trading at a market cap of less than $7 billion, compared to a valuation of $47 billion when former embattled CEO Adam Neumann ran the company.

Plus, the WeWork concept of offering flexible, short-term office leases is much more appealing now after the pandemic when you consider the work-from-home trend, so I'm cautiously optimistic about the stock.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

