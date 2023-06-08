Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Tumbling Today

What happened

For the first three days of this week, investors were charged up about the prospects of solid-state battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and bid up its shares. That trend is powering down Thursday, however, as the market reacts to an analyst's pessimistic take on the stock.

As of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape were down by 9.1%.

So what

Downgrading QuantumScape to underperform from peer perform, analyst Rod Lache of Wolfe Research has become considerably bearish on the stock. Lache assigned a $2 price target on shares of QuantumScape, implying a downside of 73% from Wednesday's closing price.

Disconcerting as Lache's opinion may be, it's likely that traders aren't acting based on that alone. On Tuesday, QuantumScape Chief Legal Officer Michael McCarthy reported in a regulatory filing that last week, he sold 32,674 shares of QuantumScape's stock in a transaction valued at about $217,000.

Now what

Between the analyst's pessimism and the insider selling shares, it's unsurprising that the market is punishing QuantumScape's stock Thursday. However, it's important for potential investors to remember several things regarding this week's events.

First, analysts often base their views on shorter investing horizons than the multiyear holding periods we favor. In other words, Lache may be right that QuantumScape's stock may dip to $2 in the near term, but he doesn't address the long-term potential for shares to rise significantly.

Moreover, whenever a key insider of a business sells shares, some onlookers will be apt to interpret it as a sign of trouble at the company. This is merely speculation, however. There are a variety of reasons why McCarthy could've trimmed his position -- a belief that the stock is bound to tumble is just one possibility.

For long-term investors who are interested in this solid-state battery stock, there's nothing happening Thursday that should dissuade them from digging in deeper to see if QuantumScape might be a good fit for their portfolios.

