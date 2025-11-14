Why Shares of NuScale Power Are Crashing This Week

Key Points

Two analysts slashed their price targets on NuScale Power stock.

Nuclear energy peer Oklo received a price hike during the week.

Despite the lower price targets, NuScale Power stock should remain a consideration for nuclear energy enthusiasts.

It's not only temperatures that have been cooling these past few days. Investor sentiment toward NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock has also become frosty. With the the company's third quarter 2025 still weighing heavily on their minds, investors have also been moved to trim their positions due to analysts slashing their price targets on the stock.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, NuScale Power dropped 23.7% from the close of trading last Friday through the end of Thursday's market session.

Investors are paying attention to all sorts of analysts

Due in part to NuScale Power failing to provide a substantial update on its project in Romania with RoPower, RBC Capital downwardly revised its price target to $32 from $35 on Monday.

Another increasingly bearish take came on Tuesday, when Jeff Grampp, a Northland analyst, reduced his price target on NuScale Power stock to $30 from $40. According to The Fly, Grampp predicated his action on the belief that the company is more likely to receive a firm order in 2026.

But shares of advanced nuclear power peer Oklo were the subject of a price target hike this week. With a peer becoming more favorable in one analyst's eyes, NuScale Power investors may have felt even more reason to bail on their positions.

NuScale Power ended last week on a sour note. The company failed to meet analysts' top-line estimate for the third quarter of 2025 last Thursday, while Goldman Sachs cut its price target on Friday.

Is now the time to unplug NuScale Power from your portfolio?

Since analysts often have shorter investing horizons than The Motley Fool favors, NuScale Power shareholders should take this week's lower price targets with some grains of salt. NuScale Power is a long-term play, and nothing this week has disrupted the bull case for the stock. Rather, the recent dip provides a potential buying opportunity for those who remain optimistic about the nuclear energy renaissance currently underway.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power.

