Why Shares in Newmont Corp Slumped Today

Key Points

Newmont's business strategy is likely to increase its sensitivity to the price of gold.

The long-term trend favoring gold is likely to remain in place, despite recent weakness in the price of gold.

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Shares in gold miner Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) fell by 4.2% by 11:45 today. The move comes on a day when gold prices continued their recent decline. After a strong start to 2026, gold is now up only about 4.3% as I write.

Why gold matters so much to Newmont

As recently discussed, Newmont's sensitivity to gold prices is increasing due to a deliberate strategy of investing in its top-tier assets, including those acquired as part of the 2023 deal to buy Newcrest Mining Limited. As part of the strategy, Newmont has divested non-core assets and focused on gold. The increased sensitivity means Newmont's stock price is likely to correlate more with the price of gold.

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The gold price outlook

One possible reason for the recent relative weakness in gold is the sheer volume of speculative positions investors have taken in the precious metal over the past few years. For example, the increase in investment demand in 2025 more than offset the decline in demand from the jewelry sector (in response to high prices) and a decline in central bank (probably for the same reason).

As such, don't be surprised if the price of gold and Newmont stock weaken this year. That said, the long-term fundamentals for gold still look excellent, as, despite a correction in 2025, the trend of global central banks increasing the share of gold held in their reserves is likely to continue as long as U.S. debt levels continue to balloon.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.