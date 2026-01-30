Why Shares in MP Materials Slumped This Week

Key Points

Rare-earth stocks are strategically important to the U.S., bringing benefits but also potential political risk.

MP Materials has a bright future, but it's dependent on the U.S. Government in many ways.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials ›

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stock declined by 10.7% in the week to Friday morning, as sentiment toward the rare-earth sector shifted through the week. Here's what's impacting investor thinking this week.

A rare week for rare-earth stocks

The week began with a bang over USA Rare Earth's agreement with the U.S. government, which will result in $277 million in Federal Funding and a $1.3 billion loan under the CHIPS Act. In addition, USA Rare Earth agreed $1.5 billion in private investment. It's an exciting development that helps derisk the company's business plan and secure a domestic supply of rare earth magnets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The market has speculated over such a deal ever since MP Materials agreed to a transformative public-private partnership with the U.S. Government in July.

Why the agreements are different

However, there are key differences between the two agreements, and two of them are driving market speculation this week. First, MP Materials entered into an agreement with the Department of Defense (DoD) that established a 10-year pricing floor of $110 per kg for MP Materials NdPr (Neodymium-Praseodymium) products. Second, the DoD agreed to make sure that all the magnets produced at a new "10X" facility will"be purchased by defense and commercial customers with shared upside.

These are extremely favorable terms that USA Rare Earth did not receive in its agreement. Fast forward a few days a Reuters article appeared, implying that the government was moving away from price floor agreements.

What it means to MP Materials

While MP Materials already has an agreement and should not be affected by any potential change in the administration's approach to price floors. Still, it's fair to argue that the developments highlight the political risk inherent in public-private partnerships. The increased recognition of that risk sent the stock lower this week, and it's a risk to consider before buying. Not least because policies, administrations, and policies within administrations are subject to change.

Should you buy stock in MP Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in MP Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MP Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.