Why Shares of LendingClub Are Sinking Today

Key Points

LendingClub reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results after the market closed yesterday.

The company reported earnings and revenue results, as well as forward guidance that came in ahead of Wall Street consensus estimates.

LendingClub is also adopting a significant accounting change in the current quarter.

10 stocks we like better than LendingClub ›

Shares of the online personal lender and digital bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) traded nearly 13% lower, as of 11:14 a.m. ET today. The company reported its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings after the market closed yesterday and held a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

No love after solid results

LendingClub reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 on total revenue of nearly $267 million, driven by approximately $2.6 billion in loan originations. All the numbers are significantly higher year over year, and EPS and revenue both beat consensus estimates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

LendingClub also guided for $2.6 billion in originations and diluted EPS of $0.365 in the first quarter of 2026 at the midpoint of management's guidance. For the full year, management guided for $12.1 billion in loan originations and diluted EPS of $1.725, also at the midpoint of management's guidance. This represents 48% year-over-year growth in diluted EPS and 26% growth in originations.

Interestingly, guidance for both the current quarter and the full year of 2026 exceeded Wall Street consensus estimates. LendingClub is planning a significant accounting change this quarter, in which it will mark all of its loans as held-for-sale (HFS). Previously, the company accounted for a portion of the loans as held-for-investment (HFI).

Loans accounted for by HFS are marked to fair value each quarter, while HFI loans are provisioned for potential future loan losses upfront, which can result in a seemingly more punitive charge. I'm guessing investors thought the accounting change might lead to an even better forward guidance than what management provided.

Trading at an attractive multiple

It will likely take time for the market to digest LendingClub's new accounting change, but the stock now trades at about 10 times forward earnings, despite strong growth. I think this is an attractive entry point.

Should you buy stock in LendingClub right now?

Before you buy stock in LendingClub, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and LendingClub wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,457!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has positions in LendingClub. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.