Why Shares of Kroger Are Surging Today

Shares of the large grocer and retail department chain Kroger (NYSE: KR) had surged by roughly 10%, as of 12:38 p.m. ET today, after the company reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025.

Reaffirming guidance

Kroger reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.49 for the three months ending May 24 on total revenue of $45.1 billion. Adjusted EPS beat Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in just shy of them. Perhaps more importantly, management maintained its full-year earnings outlook and raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Kroger's CFO David Kennerley said in an earnings statement:

Our strong sales results and positive momentum give us confidence to raise our identical sales without fuel guidance, to a new range of 2.25% to 3.25%. While first-quarter sales and profitability exceeded our expectations, the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, and as a result, other elements of our guidance remain unchanged.

Is the stock a buy after a good quarter?

Kroger certainly surprised investors and is being rewarded right now. The positive news also comes as the company is continuing its search for a new CEO after former CEO Rodney McMullen resigned from his post in March. The company's board of directors earlier this year conducted an investigation into McMullen that concluded "his personal conduct that, while unrelated to the business, was inconsistent with Kroger's Policy on Business Ethics."

Kroger's forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15 is toward the bottom of its peer group, and it is a consumer staples stock, making it a good defensive pick for any kind of looming recession. Therefore, I think investors can definitely allocate at least some capital to the name.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.