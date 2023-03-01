Why Shares in Lowe's Companies Lost Ground Today

What happened

Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) were down by more than 6% at 11 a.m. today. The decline comes after disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 earnings released earlier.

Investors weren't expecting too much from Lowe's earnings after its main rival, Home Depot, similarly disappointed the market a week ago. Still, Lowe's figures were even worse than Home Depot's.

For example, Home Depot's global and U.S. comparable sales declined by 0.3% in the quarter, while Lowe's total comparable sales were down 1.5%, with U.S. home improvement comparable sales falling by 0.7%. Moreover, Lowe's full-year guidance, for comparable sales to decline 2% to flat in 2022, compares unfavorably with Home Depot's guidance for comparable sales growth to be flat in 2022.

So what

Lowe's and Home Depot had two things in common: Professional sales were better than DIY sales for both -- there's still a backlog of professional work to go through -- and they saw similar relative strength in specific categories, namely plumbing, building materials, millwork, and paint.

This encouraged CEO Marvin Harrison to argue that "we don't see any really red flags that we're concerned about because the core home improvement discretionary categories held up really well for us."

Now what

It will be a challenging year for Lowe's, and it could get even more difficult if interest rates keep rising, putting pressure on the housing market. That said, the tightening cycle won't last forever, and this isn't a structural problem with Lowe's business; it's more of a cyclical issue. So long-term holders will be inclined to brush it off if they believe in the long-term prospects for the U.S. housing market.

10 stocks we like better than Lowe's Companies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lowe's Companies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.