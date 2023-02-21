Why Shares in 3M Fell Today

What happened

Shares in industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) declined by more than 3% by midday today. The move comes after a disappointing earnings report and guidance from home improvement store The Home Depot.

So what

If you are wondering what home improvement has to do with an industrial stock, it's worth remembering that 3M's consumer business group is one of its four operating segments. Moreover, with $538 million in sales in the fourth quarter, 3M's home-improvement-related sales are responsible for around 43% of the segment's sales.

In addition, if there's weakness in spending in an interest-rate-sensitive sector like housing, it could cross over into another significant end market for 3M, namely automotive. 3M's automotive exposure is spread across three segments: consumer, transportation and electronics, and safety and industrial.

Now what

Management's full-year guidance range is for organic sales to decline by 3% to being flat in 2022, with organic sales in the consumer business group declining by low single digits to being flat in 2022. In addition, management guided toward first-quarter sales of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion.

Given 3M's recent history of missing guidance and growing investor dissatisfaction with its management, the market will closely follow when, under fire, the company's CEO Mike Roman and CFO Monish Patolawala present at an investor conference tomorrow. They will likely be questioned on current trading conditions and the first-quarter and full-year assumptions discussed above.

Don't be surprised if management, at the very least, acknowledges ongoing softness in the consumer segment as well as the transportation and electronics segments. Stay tuned.

10 stocks we like better than 3M

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 3M wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.