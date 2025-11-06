Why Shares of HubSpot Are Tumbling Today

Key Points

HubSpot beat expectations in the third quarter and provided solid guidance.

A lofty valuation could be part of the problem as the stock tumbled on Thursday.

10 stocks we like better than HubSpot ›

Strong results and solid guidance weren't enough to prevent a steep decline for HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) on Thursday. The software company beat analyst expectations for the third quarter across the board, and its outlook for the final quarter of 2025 was a bit better than expected.

Nevertheless, investors punished the stock. Shares of HubSpot were down about 18.3% at 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Valuation could be the problem for HubSpot

HubSpot grew revenue by 21% year over year in the third quarter to $809.5 million, and its adjusted earnings per share surged by 22% to $2.66. The company's total customer count jumped 17% to 278,880, and average subscription revenue per customer increased by 3% to $11,578.

HubSpot's outlook was also positive. For the fourth quarter, the company sees revenue growing by 18% year over year to a range of $828 million to $830. Adjusted EPS is expected between $2.97 and $2.99, a healthy jump from the third quarter. The company highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) features as a key growth driver as it rapidly integrates the technology across its product portfolio.

Why did the stock tumble despite strong results and guidance? Valuation could be part of the story.

Prior to the third-quarter report, HubSpot stock traded for nearly 50 times the average analyst estimate for full-year adjusted earnings. The price-to-earnings ratio is lower following Thursday's rout, but it's still in nosebleed territory. While HubSpot's third-quarter report looked good, it may not have been good enough to justify the valuation.

Buy the dip on HubSpot?

Is Thursday's rout a buying opportunity?

HubSpot stock still trades at a forward P/E ratio of about 40, which is certainly high. Given the uncertainty plaguing the U.S. economy and the recent rumblings about an AI bubble, such a lofty premium is tough to swallow. HubSpot is performing well overall, but the pricey stock doesn't look all that attractive in the current environment.

Should you invest $1,000 in HubSpot right now?

Before you buy stock in HubSpot, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and HubSpot wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $592,390!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,494!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,053% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HubSpot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.