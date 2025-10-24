Why Shares of Harmony Gold Are Plummeting This Week

Key Points

Gold prices have soared in 2025, but they pulled back this week.

Harmony Gold stock has soared in 2025 thanks to rising gold prices.

There's a strong correlation between the price of gold and gold stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Harmony Gold Mining ›

Gold bugs have been busy in 2025, bidding gold stocks higher and higher as the price of gold has also soared. The upward trajectory ended earlier this week, leading gold stocks like Harmony Gold (NYSE: HMY) to lose their luster in investors' eyes.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Harmony Gold are down 10.5% from the end of last Friday's market session through the close of trading yesterday.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

After glittering brightly in investors' eyes, gold lost some of its sparkle

Plunging as much as 6% on Tuesday, the price of gold pulled back sharply from the tremendous gains it had logged so far in 2025. Amid growing political uncertainty -- including but not limited to the government shutdown -- and a general sense of fear that the market may be headed for a correction, investors had been enthusiastic about embracing more defense investments such as gold.

Gold stocks have benefited from the surging interest in gold. From the start of the year through the end of last week, for example, Harmony Gold stock had ripped about 143% higher.

Operating gold assets in South Africa, Harmony Gold reported gold production of 1.48 million ounces in fiscal 2025. With gold prices rising during fiscal 2025, Harmony reaped plenty of benefits. The company, for example, reported a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue, which management attributed to a 27% increase in the average gold price.

Is the pullback in Harmony Gold stock a buying opportunity?

Prospective Harmony Gold investors should recognize that enduring swings in the price of gold -- and gold stocks -- is part and parcel of gold investing. For those eager to gain gold exposure but who are looking to mitigate the risk of individual stocks plunging, a gold exchange-traded fund may be a more alluring option.

Should you invest $1,000 in Harmony Gold Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Harmony Gold Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Harmony Gold Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $600,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,616!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,032% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.