Why Shares in Gemini Space Station Lost Oxygen This Week

Key Points

The loss-making company has long-term growth prospects, but it will take time to realize them.

Declining cryptocurrency prices can negatively impact transaction and custodial revenues.

10 stocks we like better than Gemini Space Station ›

Shares in Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) declined by 13.6% last week. Despite the name, the company has no connection to space. Instead, it's a cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) and custodian run by CEO Tyler Winklevoss and his identical twin brother, Gemini's President Cameron Winklevoss, that began trading on the Nasdaq in mid-September.

Gemini's growth prospects

The company recently received a U.S. license to offer prediction markets (investing in binary event outcomes) to U.S. customers. This will enable U.S.-based Gemini customers to participate in prediction markets, which Cameron Winklevoss believes "have the potential to be as big or bigger than traditional capital markets."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While that might be a stretch, prediction markets do have the potential to offer investors a way to manage risk by hedging against the result of an outcome.

Why the stock fell this week

Prediction markets offer growth potential, but right now the company's fortunes are tied to the crypto market via its transaction revenues coming from trading volumes and services revenues (credit card revenues and staking revenue) associated with its credit cards.

Those fortunes are somewhat tied to the movement of cryptocurrencies; price volatility can influence trading volumes (and, in turn, Gemini's transaction revenue). Additionally, lower cryptocurrency prices reduce the value of assets held by Gemini and, in turn, custodial fees.

As such, if you are looking for the reason why the stock price declined this week, you can blame it on the decline in cryptocurrency prices, not least Bitcoin, which fell by a low single-digit figure.

Should you buy stock in Gemini Space Station right now?

Before you buy stock in Gemini Space Station, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Gemini Space Station wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 20, 2025.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.