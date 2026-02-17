Why Shares of Fiserv Are Rising Today

Key Points

An activist investor has reportedly built a stake in the company, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited anonymous sources.

Activists can push for changes that enhance shareholder value.

10 stocks we like better than Fiserv ›

Shares of the payments and bank technology company Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) traded nearly 6% higher, as of 1:17 p.m. ET. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that activist investor Jana Partners has built a stake in the company and is lobbying for change that will lift the struggling stock.

Big turnaround ahead

The Wall Street Journal cited anonymous sources in its reporting, saying Jana supports the current CEO, Mike Lyons, who took the position last May. While Jana's position at Fiserv is unknown, the Journal reported that the investment manager believes the company could benefit from increased bank spending.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Jana reportedly wants Fiserv to focus on its core banking franchise, which provides core processing technology that powers banks' daily operations. Jana also reportedly wants the company to conduct a strategic review and look to exit non-core assets.

Fiserv, a stock that historically performed very well, saw its stock get absolutely crushed last October, following a dismal earnings report that cut the stock by more than half. In this report, management cut Fiserv's prior guidance, setting it well below expectations.

The problem involved Fiserv's Clover point-of-sale payment processing business, which apparently had been charging excess fees to customers. The company is also being sued for allegedly misleading investors about Clover's growth.

Fiserv's core technology banking business has also seen revenue declines, stoking concerns about the company's efforts to modernize its technology while retaining market share.

Upside potential, but a long road ahead

Fiserv has historically been a great business, and there's an opportunity to return to its former glory. Technology is now a key part of banking, and Fiserv has strong relationships with financial institutions that could make it a key partner if it can offer the right solutions.

Right now, the company has lost the faith of shareholders, so it's going to be a show-me story. The stock trades at less than eight times forward earnings. I think it's worth a small starter position. Investors should then monitor the company's progress before buying more.

Should you buy stock in Fiserv right now?

Before you buy stock in Fiserv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fiserv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.