Why Shares of First Majestic Are Losing Luster Today

Key Points

First Majestic Silver is an industry-leading silver producer.

The price of silver is plunging today, contributing to a drop in First Majestic's stock price.

For silver investors, the stock's pullback provides a great buying opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver ›

While the prices of precious metals have soared recently (about 40% year to date), gravity is taking effect as investors turn away from gold and silver today. As of this writing, the price of silver is down nearly 7%; consequently, First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG), a leading silver producer, is seeing its stock sink lower.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, shares of First Majestic are down 11.4%

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Digging into the drop in First Majestic stock

While First Majestic has exposure to other metals, such as gold, lead, and zinc, it's silver that makes up the lion's share of the company's revenue. Through the first half of 2025, for example, silver production represented 55% of the company's sales. Because there's a high correlation between the movements of metals prices and the companies that produce those metals, the decline in First Majestic stock today is unsurprising.

As disheartening as the drop in First Majestic stock may be, savvy precious metals investors know that enduring dips in metals prices is part and parcel of investing in metals.

Although smaller companies may struggle with the plunging price of silver, First Majestic is an industry stalwart that recently reported a company record for first-half-of-the-year cash from operating activities: $225 million through the first two quarters of 2025.

There's a silver lining to the metal's plunging price

For investors who are looking for concentrated silver exposure, First Majestic is an excellent choice, considering it generates a higher percentage of revenue from silver production than its peers, and today's pullback represents a great buying opportunity. Of course, for those who want to mitigate the risk of investing in an individual company, a silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) is another great route to adding some glitter to one's portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in First Majestic Silver right now?

Before you buy stock in First Majestic Silver, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Majestic Silver wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $667,945!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,558!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,073% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.