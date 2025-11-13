Why Shares of Firefly Aerospace Are Flying Higher Today

Key Points

Firefly beat analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates for the third quarter of 2025.

Management projects 2025 revenue above what analysts project.

The company claims it has put measures in place to correct the causes of the Alpha rocket setback it suffered in September.

It's been a turbulent November for Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY). Shares of the space stock had plunged more than 24% from the start of the month through the end of yesterday's trading session. Today, however, shares are straightening up and flying right as investors celebrate the company's third-quarter 2025 financial results.

As of 10:49 a.m. ET, shares of Firefly Aerospace are up 15.7%.

It's not only the company beating analysts' estimates that's powering shares higher

Reporting sales of $30.8 million and a loss per share of $0.33, Firefly blasted past analysts' expectations that it'd report revenue of $27.7 million and a loss per share of $0.42.

Besides the company's past performance, management's outlook for the remainder of 2025 is also providing the stock a boost. Whereas the consensus among analysts is that Firefly will report revenue of $135.5 million, Firefly forecasts 2025 revenue of $150 million to $158 million.

Demonstrating how the company's services are in demand, Firefly identified two separate awards it had won from NASA regarding lunar missions during the recently completed quarter.

The company announced that, subsequent to the end of the third quarter, it had "implemented corrective measures" in response to the setback it experienced in September with the testing of its Alpha rocket.

Is it too late to click the buy button on Firefly stock?

Since its initial public offering, Firefly stock has provided investors with little to celebrate as shares have plunged more than 52%. Much of this performance is attributable to the setback it experienced in September, but it's important to remember that Firefly's business is literally rocket science. Setbacks like the one it suffered in September are part and parcel of building and testing rockets. Despite the stock's rise today, it remains a worthy consideration for space investors.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

