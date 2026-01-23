Why Shares of Eldorado Gold Are Rising This Week

Key Points

Eldorado Gold announced progress at its project in Greece.

The company announced the start of a dividend program.

Investors interested in gold stocks and dividend stocks have other options besides Eldorado Gold.

Beginning the shortened trading week on a positive note, Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) stock ended Tuesday's trading session about 6% higher from the close of Friday's session. And the gold stock's momentum continued over the next couple of days, with shares closing higher on both Wednesday and Thursday than the previous day's close.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Eldorado Gold are up 12.1% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of Thursday's market session.

The week began on a lustrous note

On Tuesday, Eldorado Gold reported positive developments regarding its operations in Greece, where the company's Skouries Project is nearing the start of copper-gold concentrate production. Management anticipates concentrate production beginning toward the end of the first quarter 2026, with commercial production projected to begin in the middle of the year.

Skouries is one of three projects that Eldorado Gold is developing in Greece. In the press release announcing the outlook for Skouries, Eldorado stated:

"Greece remains key to Eldorado's strategy, with three projects, Skouries, Olympias Expansion, and Perama Hill, advancing as planned, positioning the Company for significant production growth, improved margins, and enhanced cash flow."

The company gave investors another reason to click the buy button on Eldorado Gold stock yesterday when it announced the launch of a dividend program. Payable on March 13, 2026, the $0.075 per share quarterly dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 27, 2026. Speaking to the program, George Burns, the company's CEO, said, "The introduction of a dividend underscores our confidence in Skouries as it transitions into production and begins generating significant cash flow."

Is Eldorado Gold stock a buy now?

Despite the company's encouraging news on its project in Greece and its dividend announcement, investors shouldn't feel any urgency to buy Eldorado Gold stock. The projects in Greece still represent some risk, and the dividend is nominal. Fortunately, both gold bugs and income investors have other options to consider.

Should you buy stock in Eldorado Gold right now?

Before you buy stock in Eldorado Gold, consider this:

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.