Why Shares of ConocoPhillips Slumped Today

Key Points A lower-oil-price environment would not be good news for ConocoPhillips and its integration of Marathon Oil.

A heavy reliance on U.S. assets leaves the company uniquely vulnerable to a lower oil price.

10 stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips ›

Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) were lower by more than 4% at noon today. The decline comes on the day news broke that eight OPEC+ members will meet on Sunday and discuss a production hike. While there's no guarantee that a production increase will be agreed upon, or that any such increase will put pressure on the price of oil, the threat of it is enough to spook oil investors.

Why ConocoPhillips is uniquely exposed

Because ConocoPhillips isn't an integrated oil major (meaning it doesn't have substantive midstream or downstream assets), investors tend to value it based on its reserves (mainly crude oil and natural gas), an assumption about the long-term oil price (which many investors assume is the current price), and an approximation of its break-even price of oil (the price at which its costs and financial obligations are covered).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

OPEC+ is reportedly considering raising production to lower the price of oil, as its collective competitive advantage as a relatively lower-cost producer would result in its winning market share back from producers in higher-cost countries like the U.S. Those producers include ConocoPhillips, which generates the majority of its earnings from the U.S.

For example, last year the United States, excluding Hawaii and Alaska, generated $5.2 billion in earnings for the company, with Alaska contributing $1.3 billion, while the pre-corporate-expense company total was $10.1 billion.

OPEC+'s actions could result in competitive pressure on ConocoPhillips, particularly at a time when it is integrating Marathon Oil, a company it recently acquired for $22.5 billion to consolidate its presence in the U.S.

Should you invest $1,000 in ConocoPhillips right now?

Before you buy stock in ConocoPhillips, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ConocoPhillips wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,759!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,799!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,042% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.