Why Shares of Capital One Are Sinking Today

Key Points

Most credit card lenders saw their stocks struggle today after President Trump announced a potential 10% interest rate cap on credit card balances.

Trump said he plans to implement the interest rate cap on Jan. 20.

Industry groups are concerned that the measure could limit credit card companies' ability to extend credit.

10 stocks we like better than Capital One Financial ›

Shares of the large credit card lender Capital One (NYSE: COF) traded nearly 6.5% lower, as of 12:25 p.m. ET today. The move came after President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he plans to impose a one-year, 10% cap on credit card interest rates.

Trump moves to improve affordability

Trump is clearly starting to think about the midterm elections, which will take place later this year. Affordability remains a significant issue in the U.S., as the cost of living continues to be expensive, particularly in housing.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Trump said the plan will take effect on Jan. 20, but as of this writing, details remain limited, and it's clear the market is concerned. Credit card borrowers do not pay interest on credit card balances, so long as they pay off their full balance by a set date each month. However, if you don't pay off the full balance, an annual percentage rate (APR) applies to the unpaid balance, although some lenders offer a grace period.

According to data from the Federal Reserve, the commercial bank interest rate on U.S. credit cards was just shy of 21% in November 2025, making the APR a significant factor once it comes into play. Most bank industry groups are opposed to the cap, claiming it will reduce credit availability and potentially harm economic growth, which is heavily driven by consumer spending.

Implementation will likely be difficult

I also believe a 10% rate cap would likely limit credit, particularly for those with lower credit scores. It could also reduce consumer spending. Credit card companies apply higher APRs to riskier borrowers, so if the maximum rate they can charge is cut in half, I think it will be difficult to extend credit to this cohort. The administration may also have a difficult time implementing this measure so hastily.

While I can't predict how the Trump administration will act, I find it unlikely that this interest rate cap will be implemented, or that it will last only a short period if it is. For these reasons, I see the sell-off in Capital One as a buying opportunity, although the stock could be volatile in the near term.

Should you buy stock in Capital One Financial right now?

Before you buy stock in Capital One Financial, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Capital One Financial wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,451!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,229!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.