Why Shares of Barrick Mining Jumped Close to 12% This Week

Key Points

Barrick Mining is increasing production while the price of gold is rising.

It is seeing growing cash flow and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases.

The stock is essentially a bet on what direction the price of gold will go.

10 stocks we like better than Barrick Mining ›

Shares of gold and copper miner Barrick Mining (NYSE: B) shot up 12% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company reported earnings earlier in the week, showing strong cash-flow generation and rising production levels. The stock is up over 100% in the last six months.

Here's why Barrick Mining rose this week, and whether the stock is a buy for investors right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Growing cash flows, rising gold production

The third quarter for Barrick Mining was phenomenal. Gold production rose 4%, but due to the soaring price of the commodity, free cash flow was up 274% to $1.5 billion in the quarter. Annualized, that is $6 billion in free-cash-flow generation. Using this cash, management has now repurchased $1 billion of its outstanding shares year to date, bringing its shares outstanding down and raising earnings per share (EPS). It also raised the quarterly dividend payment by 25%.

Barrick believes it will have even more production coming online shortly at its Fourmile project, which it 100% owns and which has the potential to be one of the largest gold discovery projects in recent memory. This rising production and soaring price of gold -- up 116% in the past five years and soaring in recent months -- is why investors are bullish on Barrick Mining right now. Gold prices began to recover this week, which was another factor lifting Barrick Mining stock after this earnings result.

A bet on Barrick is a bet on the price of gold

Barrick Mining currently has a market cap of around $60 billion. Compared to its quarterly cash-flow generation of $1.5 billion, this is a cheap price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) of 10 (annualizing the quarterly figure). If the price of gold keeps going up, Barrick Mining is set to generate a ton of cash in the next few years, which would make the stock price cheap for those buying today.

However, gold has a tendency to bust after going through a boom. Falling gold prices would lead to declining cash flow and likely a declining share price for Barrick Mining stock. The company is essentially a bet on the price of gold. If you are a believer in rising gold prices, then Barrick Mining could be a good stock to buy here. If not, it is best to avoid this stock for your portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Barrick Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Barrick Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Barrick Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,426!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.