Why Shares in Alphabet Bucked The Trend Today

Key Points

The returns on AI investment can't be measured over a short time frame.

Alphabet generates bundles of cash, which it can easily use to finance investments in AI and data centers.

Shares in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) rose by more than 4% in trading before 10 a.m. today in what looks like a kind of "flight to quality" in the AI-related sector. Here's why that could continue.

Why the market is questioning AI growth

Understandably, the market might get jittery about the AI/data center investing theme at some point. AI/Data center stocks have been running hot, and there's mounting speculation that a bubble could be forming in the sector.

The gist of the argument is that hyperscalers, like Alphabet, are investing heavily in AI, and their returns on that investment may not quite turn out to be as strong as the market expects. The corollary is that a broad-based slowdown in spending will follow, taking AI-related stocks down with it.

In addition, there are some concerns, articulated by "Big Short" investor Michael Burry, that hyperscaler assumptions over the useful life of network equipment and servers will prove shorter than they currently anticipate, implying the returns on capital investment might disappoint.

Why Alphabet is well placed

While those concerns need consideration, it's also worth noting that Alphabet's mammoth cash flows (which primarily originate from Google Advertising) mean it can easily fund its own AI investments.

Second, AI and data center investments aren't things best suited to measuring the return on investment over a short-term period. For example, Google Cloud reported a $3 billion loss on revenue of $26.3 billion in 2022, only to turn profitable and reach $8.6 billion in operating income on $41 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2023.

The point being that the business model of cloud computing services involves generating a powerful stream of recurring revenue from customers in its ecosystem. That can't be easily measured in the early stages of an AI investment cycle, as some are attempting to do now.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.