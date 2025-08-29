Why Shares of 3D Systems Are Flying Higher This Week

Key Points 3D Systems announced an award from the U.S. Air Force.

The new contract is for less than $8 million and will hardly move the needle for the company.

After the company reported encouraging Q2 2025 financial results, investors are feeling more bullish about 3D Systems.

Extending the modest 2.4% rise that they enjoyed last week, shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) have climbed decisively higher over the past few days after the 3D printing company reported that it had received an award from the U.S. Air Force.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of 3D Systems have soared 14.8% higher from the market's close last Friday through the end of Thursday's trading session.

Off 3D Systems goes into the wild blue yonder

On Tuesday, 3D Systems reported that the U.S Air Force awarded it a $7.65 million U.S. contract for a Large-format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator. The award is part of a program that 3D Systems first began in 2023 to support the development of large-scale industrial metal 3D print capabilities for high-speed flight applications.

Addressing the award, Dr. Michael Shepard, vice president of 3D Systems' aerospace & defense segment, said, "We've successfully demonstrated a number of innovative technologies under this program and it's exciting to see those technologies mature both for this large-scale system as well as our commercially available printers."

Is the new award a catalyst for 3D Systems?

While investors are celebrating the award that 3D Systems received, it's important to recognize that it will hardly move the needle for the 3D printing company. In 2024 and 2023, 3D Systems reported revenue of $440.1 million and $488.1 million, respectively.

After the company reported surprisingly good second-quarter 2025 financial results, investors are evidently feeling reinvigorated with 3D Systems stock and eager to celebrate the company's achievements -- even minor ones such as the U.S. Air Force award.

Scott Levine has positions in 3D Systems. The Motley Fool recommends 3D Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.