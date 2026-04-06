Why Sezzle Stock Was Sizzling hot Today

Key Points

It bestowed it with an "outperform" recommendation.

Analyst Ryan Tomasello feels the company is unique in its space, and notably undervalued.

10 stocks we like better than Sezzle ›

Financing company Sezzle (NASDAQ: SEZL) was quite a hit on the stock exchange on Monday, after an analyst initiated coverage of its equity with a hearty buy recommendation. With that breezy tailwind at its back, Sezzle's stock gained nearly 8% on the day.

Buy now, pay whenever

Sezzle, which operates in the currently very popular buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, is now in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' coverage universe. That morning, analyst Ryan Tomasello launched his tracking of the stock with an outperform (read: buy) recommendation and $85 per share price target. That level is almost 24% higher than the company's most recent closing share price.

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The pundit feels that Sezzle is a unique operator in the BNPL ecosystem, according to reports. It is fusing those offerings with next-generation bank services and a mobile-focused shopping platform.

Sezzle's uniqueness isn't the only aspect of the stock Tomasello finds appealing. He also waxed bullish on its potential for both significant growth and robust profitability, and pointed out that at current valuations, it's rather inexpensive.

Integration fixation

I'd agree with this assessment. The more successful fintech companies integrate multiple related products and services, the better they are at increasing customer "stickiness" and generating revenue from multiple sources. While the BNPL business still has plenty of development ahead, what I've seen with Sezzle is promising, and at the very least, this makes the stock well worth keeping an eye on.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sezzle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.