Why Sezzle Stock Fell 16% in September

Key Points

Rising credit market risk weighed on Sezzle and its peers.

One Wall Street analyst weighed in on the stock with a tepid assessment.

Shopify asked a judge to toss Sezzle's lawsuit against it.

10 stocks we like better than Sezzle ›

Shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ: SEZL), the high-flying BNPL (buy now, pay later) stock, were pulling back in September as part of a broader retreat among fintech stocks.

Investors sensed a weakening in the credit market as downbeat employment data and a pair of bankruptcies in the auto sector sent Sezzle and a number of its peers lower last month, even as the broad market gained. Sezzle is a recent IPO, and investors have yet to see it go through a full credit cycle. Therefore, it's not surprising for it to show some sensitivity to rising credit risk.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Sezzle stock finished the month down 16%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock was volatile but steady through the first few weeks of the month before sinking toward the end, following the Federal Reserve's rate cut.

Sezzle pulls back again

Sezzle has been a standout performer in the BNPL sector, though the stock is now down more than 50% since its peak in July, as concerns about its ability to maintain its growth rate seem to have taken over.

In addition to worries about rising credit risk on the macro level, one Wall Street analyst weighed in on the stock last month.

TD Cowen initiated coverage of the stock with a hold rating and a price target of $82. Cowen noted the company's rapid growth, but credited that to the strength of the BNPL sector, and said that the sector is trading in a narrow valuation range. Based on the price target, the analyst expected a pullback in the stock, and Sezzle stock fell 1.6% on Sept. 11, the day the report came out.

Additionally, Shopify asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against it by Sezzle which alleges that Shopify's BNPL product is anticompetitive and violates antitrust laws.

That news seemed to contribute to the sell-off at the end of the month as the Fed rate cut and other macro-level news added to worries about rising credit risk.

What's next for Sezzle?

Sezzle continues to grow at breakneck speed, with the company forecasting 60%-65% revenue growth for 2025. However, growth in charge-offs outpaced revenue growth in the second quarter, rising from $8.2 million to $20.3 million. That could be a sign that its customers are having more challenges in paying Sezzle back, but it still seems too early to tell.

While its revenue growth and profitability are impressive, rising delinquency rates would spoil the bull case for the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sezzle right now?

Before you buy stock in Sezzle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sezzle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sezzle and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.